LAHORE - Ad­viser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz announced that Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal is being organised on February 4. He made this announce­ment while presiding over a high-profile online meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. He said all leading wrestlers of Punjab will par­ticipate in the Rustam-e-Pun­jab Dangal and in total a prize money of Rs 2.6 million will be distributed among the top po­sition holders.