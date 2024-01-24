SC bars JUI candidate from contesting election from NA-252

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of JUI candidate Abdul Hafiz Loni while upholding the verdict of the election tribunal which had rejected his nomination papers from the constituency of NA-252.

Headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a three-member bench of the court heard the appeal of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Loni.

The court, while upholding the decision of the Election Tribunal and the Balochistan High Court, rejected the appeal of the JUI candidate.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer took the stance that his client had completed his sentence announced in a graft reference, and requested the court to allow Loni to contest the elections.

CJP Isa noted that the petitioner had spent only two years and two months in jail, while the NAB court had sentenced him to 10 imprisonment.

He remarked that the petitioner had said that he had been out of jail for eight years and he had not even paid the amount of fine.

The CJP further remarked that such people should not represent the people of Balochistan and should sit at home instead.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the property of the petitioner should be confiscated if he did not pay the fine.

The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeal.