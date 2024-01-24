SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham Border for trade

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomed the reopening of the Torkham border for trade on Tuesday after successful negotiations between Pakistani and Afghan officials, expressing hope for an increase in bilateral trade. In a joint statement issued, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and vice presidents Sanaullah and Ijaz Afridi highlighted that the Torkham crossing point’s reopening would not only boost mutual trade but also alleviate numerous difficulties faced by traders and exporters during the prolonged border closure.
The SCCI office bearers anticipated that the bilateral trade and export processes would gain momentum following the Torkham border’s reopening, a result of successful talks between Pak-Afghan officials representing their respective governments. Notably, the Torkham border had been closed for the past ten days, causing significant challenges for traders, especially those dealing with perishable goods.
Chamber chief Fuad Ishaq emphasized that the closure led to the damage of hundreds of trucks loaded with goods, resulting in substantial financial losses for traders and exporters. The reopening of the Pak-Afghan border is expected to enhance bilateral trade, providing much-needed facilitation to the trading community. SCCI President Faud Ishaq, along with his cabinet members, expressed gratitude to the caretaker prime minister, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Corps Commander Peshawar, Border management authorities, and the Customs department for their proactive role in resolving the issue.