SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham Border for trade

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomed the reopen­ing of the Torkham border for trade on Tuesday after successful negotia­tions between Pakistani and Afghan of­ficials, expressing hope for an increase in bilateral trade. In a joint statement issued, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and vice presidents Sanaullah and Ijaz Afri­di highlighted that the Torkham cross­ing point’s reopening would not only boost mutual trade but also alleviate numerous difficulties faced by traders and exporters during the prolonged border closure.

The SCCI office bearers anticipat­ed that the bilateral trade and export processes would gain momentum fol­lowing the Torkham border’s reopen­ing, a result of successful talks between Pak-Afghan officials representing their respective governments. Notably, the Torkham border had been closed for the past ten days, causing significant challenges for traders, especially those dealing with perishable goods.

Chamber chief Fuad Ishaq empha­sized that the closure led to the dam­age of hundreds of trucks loaded with goods, resulting in substantial financial losses for traders and exporters. The reopening of the Pak-Afghan border is expected to enhance bilateral trade, providing much-needed facilitation to the trading community. SCCI Presi­dent Faud Ishaq, along with his cabinet members, expressed gratitude to the caretaker prime minister, chief min­ister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Corps Commander Peshawar, Border man­agement authorities, and the Customs department for their proactive role in resolving the issue.