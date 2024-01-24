SECP, UN Women host ESG Symposium to advance sustainable development

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Com­mission of Pakistan (SECP), in col­laboration with UN Women Pakistan, convened its third Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sym­posium focused on ESG based in­vesting and climate change.

The full-day event, held in Karachi, drew dynamic participation from the relevant stakeholders including lead­ership from key capital market institu­tions, multilateral representation, aca­demia and companies, all committed to fostering sustainable investment and responsible business practices.

Addressing to the guests, the chief guest, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar commended the ef­forts of SECP in promoting sustainable business practices in the corporate sector of Pakistan. She also appreci­ated the active involvement of UN-Women Pakistan in promoting gender inclusive interventions and enabling constructive deliberations. She elabo­rated on commitment of government of Pakistan in addressing climate change related focusing on develop­ing a green taxonomy, strengthening disclosure guidelines, establishing a blended agriculture finance fund, and collaborating with global re-insurers for disaster risk financing. She em­phasized the importance of account­ability, transparency, and sustainabil­ity-linked products, highlighting the private sector’s role in climate invest­ments. She appreciated SECP’s initia­tives, including the ESG Guidelines, ESG Sustain portal and collaborations with ICAP, PICG, and PSX for capacity as steps in right direction.

Opening the dialogue, Ms Musarat Jabeen, Executive Director at SECP, highlighted the shift in regulators’ roles from enforcing laws to promot­ing sustainable development. In this perspective the need for integrating ESG considerations into regulatory re­gime, inevitable role of capacity build­ing in context of evolving disclosure frameworks and a tangible action plan for collaborative and cohesive ESG implementation. The launch of ‘ESG Sustain’ and the draft ‘ESG Disclosure Guidelines’ mark key milestones under the SECP’s ESG Regulatory Roadmap. She presented SECP’s draft ESG action plan, outlining key responsibilities and timelines of stakeholders for a sustain­able ecosystem, and ask participants to deliberate and share feedback.

Ms Sharmeela Rasool, Country Representative of UN Women Paki­stan, encouraged the investors, regu­lators, private sector and assurance providers to adopt ESG framework and benchmark performance for at­tracting investments and contribu­tions to sustainability. The session featured detailed technical presenta­tion by Asif Iqbal, Director on SECP’s draft ESG Disclosure Guidelines, elaborating the key disclosure met­rics and sought feedback by stake­holders for finalizing the disclosure requirements under the Guidelines.