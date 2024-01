Illegally detained senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Shabbir Ahmed Shah has urged Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day on Friday as a Black Day.

In a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, Shah said India’s unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is un-acceptable.

He said observing the black day will convey a message to the world that Indian state terrorism in the occupied region is contrary to its claims of being a democratic country.