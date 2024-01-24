Shaukat Virk calls for service to humanity

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that a person active for the welfare of humanity will be a leader in both worlds. The time spent in the service of humanity does not go in vain, he said. If someone in need asks you for any kind of help, do not disappoint him. The teachings of religion Islam prevent us from insulting the needy, he added. He was addressing a dinner hosted in his honor by Nasir Abbas Chauhan, Advocate High Court, and Central Senior Vice President of International Human Rights Movement. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that to create a good society, we have to promote good morals at all levels. Excessive bitterness and bitterness over trivial matters creates distance between relationships. He said that it is becoming more difficult for the common man to bear the burden of life and take care of his wife and children due to the rise of inflation. As a result of deprivation and desperation, laborers are falling ill, mostly laborers who come to Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust where they are provided free medical check-ups, various tests and free medicines.