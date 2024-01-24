Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Shaukat Virk calls for service to humanity

STAFF REPORT
January 24, 2024
LAHORE   -   Founder and General Sec­retary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that a person active for the welfare of humanity will be a leader in both worlds. The time spent in the service of humanity does not go in vain, he said. If someone in need asks you for any kind of help, do not disappoint him. The teachings of religion Islam prevent us from insulting the needy, he added. He was addressing a dinner hosted in his honor by Nasir Ab­bas Chauhan, Advocate High Court, and Central Senior Vice President of Interna­tional Human Rights Move­ment. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that to create a good society, we have to promote good morals at all levels. Excessive bitterness and bitterness over trivial matters creates distance be­tween relationships. He said that it is becoming more dif­ficult for the common man to bear the burden of life and take care of his wife and children due to the rise of inflation. As a result of de­privation and desperation, laborers are falling ill, mostly laborers who come to Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust where they are provided free medi­cal check-ups, various tests and free medicines.

Woman, daughter perish in bike-trailer collision

STAFF REPORT

