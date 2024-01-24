SNGPL disconnects another 349 meters with Rs5m fine

LAHORE - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, discon­nected another 349 connections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, besides imposing Rs 5 million fine. According to a spokesman for the SNG­PL, in Lahore, the regional team cut off 22 connec­tions on illegal use of gas while another 16 on use of compressor. The team imposed a fine of Rs 0.44 mil­lion against gas theft cases and also lodged 2 FIRs .

In Rawalpindi the team severed 52 connec­tions on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.35 million against gas theft cases while in Multan 38 connections were cut off. In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 130 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 3.95 million against gas theft cases .The team also lodged 13 FIRs against gas pilfers. In Sahiwal, nine connections were dis­connected, Sheikhupura 40, Sargodha 1, Baha­walpur 23 while in Faisalabad the team discon­nected 18 connections on illegal use of gas.