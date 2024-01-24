Speakers call for policy to achieve economic, digital transformation

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a roundtable on Tues­day stressed the needs for a pragmat­ic and revolutionary policy implemen­tation framework in terms of taxation and revenue generation to achieve eco­nomic and digital transformation to make country resilient and sustainable.

The roundtable titled ‘Reshaping the discourse: The way forward for new government: Economy, energy, and digital transformation’ was organ­ised by Sustainable Development Poli­cy Institute (SDPI) here on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Dr Abid Qa­iyum Suleri, SDPI Executive Director, said this session seeks to come up with a practical & pragmatic approach for the upcoming government and will fo­cus on how the government can make policies to address issues like tax ex­emption, subsidy cushion, filling tax losses for economic recovery, and pol­icy and implementation reforms.

Dr Khaqan Najeeb, Senior Public Pol­icy Advisor and former aide to the Fi­nance Ministry, said the policy designs should be given more space to the pri­vate sector. However, he said, it is cru­cial to maintain micro and macro-eco­nomic stability while making the next IMF programme.

Amid all this there are some sub­jects that might be shifted from Cen­tre to the provinces, Dr Najeeb said. He suggested interventions around debt restructuring (or reprofiling) of Pa­kistan along with a need for PSDP re­forms (Medium-term agenda for IMF) and analyse the tax expenditure to res­onate with the fund.

While commenting on Pakistan’s economic challenges, he said for the IMF programmes completion, it is nec­essary to evaluate past challenges, and strategise it to ensure its success­ful implementation. However, he said, the next government, should focus on restructuring the recurring budget to alleviate strain on the economy and prioritize efficiency and sustainability.

To address debt repayments issue, he further said with a staggering debt in billions, the government would have to explore debt restructuring options and negotiate with IMF on terms that are manageable and sustainable for economic recovery.

Najy Benhassine, The World Bank Country Director, Pakistan, said: “Eco­nomic turnaround requires time and policy continuity is the key to progress. The next government must commit to consistent policies, fostering long-term development.”

Dr Sebastian Paust, Head of Develop­ment Cooperation, Germany stressed the need to rationalise social protec­tion expenditures and synchronise in­ter-provincial taxation for stable and realistic policy measures. The new gov­ernment needs to go into more trans­parent and realistic negotiations with IMF, he added.

Dr Paust was of the view that learn­ing from Germany and France, Paki­stan’s next government should explore regional opportunities as fostering re­gional peace and stability is the keys to sustained progress.

Umer Bhatti from All Pakistan Textile Mills Association underlined the need to diversify export-oriented products and move away from the traditional products and traditional export mar­ket. The next government must prior­itise balancing act in revenue genera­tion especially by reducing burden of import tariff, reliance on import tariffs from trade policy, and rationalise tariffs for competitiveness besides re-evalu­ating import substitution for true di­versification, he added.

Sumera Abbassi, TiE Executive Di­rector, said: “Start-ups drive economic growth, but Pakistan faces challenges with an unfavourable regulatory envi­ronment. The next government must prioritise a conducive ecosystem to boost foreign investors’ confidence in the high-potential start-up landscape.”

The second session of the round­table titled: ‘Digital transformation reforms agenda and priorities for Pakistan post-2024 election’ was mod­erated by SDPI Joint Executive Director, Dr Vaqar Ahmed.

Initiating the discussion, Khurram Rahat, the Vice-Chairman of P@SHA, said continuity of every endeavour is a major issue in the country’s system whereas

Pakistan’s Information Technology or IT sector bears great potential to rise and grow.

He recommended that the new gov­ernment needs to ensure a robust framework for digital transformation and digital cyber security along with strict implementation of legal frame­works and open data policy to stir monetisation of data with increased public access.

Rehan Akhtar, the Chief Executive Of­ficer of Digital Miles, said the process of transformation could not be a short-term agenda and it is high time to em­brace a long-term vision for a sectoral change with IT industry being visual­ised as export industry that has the po­tential to transform the local industry that lags behind digital transformation.

He recommended that the small and medium enterprises need to be dig­italised, as it must shift its counting and bills from paper and pen. The gov­ernment for innovation would have to create sandboxes as there has been less experimentation to welcome new ideas and solutions.

Shanul Haq, the Head of Regulato­ry Affairs, Telenor said the data lay­er was very weak and complacent in the telecommunication sector of the country. He added that the prevail­ing infrastructure was incompatible to meet the needs of 5G technologies. However, there is a huge discrepan­cy in terms of spectrum operations, which was available in the coun­try, but it is being underutilised by the sector, he added.

Shanul Haq recommended for bet­ter sector specific taxation needs to be made prudent, with tax anomalies in terms of mandatory taxes on every tel­ecommunication users and online monetary solutions like easypaisa as every individual regardless of its fi­nancial status was paying an advance 12.5% tax.

Faisal Suhail Butt, Private Sector Specialist at Pakistan Single Window, said: “Private sector collaboration is the key to public sector digitalisation. A domestic policy on data protection is crucial, and efforts should focus on bridging the digital divide between fed­eral and provincial governments and amongst different population groups.”

Osman Nasir, the founder of Aletheia Teqi, said the next government agen­da should revolve around digital in­clusion for secondary and tertiary cit­ies, empower youths to capture local opportunities, reduce migration and stimulate dollar income in these cities for transformative impact.