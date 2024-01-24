Speakers discuss possibilities of another false flag operation by India

ISLAMABAD - The participants at a round table on Tuesday delved into the possibilities of another false flag operation in the run-up to Indian elections.

They also discussed the historical precedents, the modus operandi in previous instances, and the effect of such occurrences on public perceptions relating to issues of peace and security, bilateral relations, and national security.

As the general elections in India draw nearer, the India Study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Stud­ies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a Round Table discus­sion on “Unravelling the Nexus: False Flag Operations and Electoral Politics of India.” The participants of the Round Table included eminent former diplomats, defence practitioners, think-tank representatives, and members of the media and academic community.

The event aimed at assessing potential implica­tions of such incidents on regional stability as well as underscoring the imperative of responsible actions in the South Asian geopolitical landscape.

The deliberations delved into the possibilities of another false flag operation in the run-up to Indian elections, the historical precedents, the modus op­erandi in previous instances, and the effect of such occurrences on public perceptions relating to issues of peace and security, bilateral relations, and nation­al security. Experts analysed the events surrounding the Pulwama incident, Pakistan’s swift response af­ter Balakot strike, and the country’s simultaneous engagement in the strategic, diplomatic and informa­tion arenas. The participants highlighted both Paki­stan’s firm resolve as well as measured, timely and ef­fective response, consistent with its commitment to ensuring regional stability.

The range of Pakistan’s response options across various domains was also considered. In essence, participants highlighted the importance of extreme vigilance and overall preparedness. The participants also underscored the importance of proactive diplo­macy as well as the role of international communi­ty in recognising and supporting Pakistan’s efforts to maintain strategic stability in South Asia.