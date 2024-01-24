Wednesday, January 24, 2024
SU VC inaugurates Thesis Show in Institute of Art, Design

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Thesis Show 2024 has com­menced in the Institute of Art and Design of Sindh University Jamshoro in which the projects of the students of the final year were exhibited. Various colour­ful samples of art and design in­cluding paintings, textile designs were kept in the exhibition.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh University Prof (Meritori­ous) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the show and saw the art and design work decorated by the students in vari­ous galleries and appreciated the wonderful projects. The students who worked on the projects pro­vided detailed briefings to the VC about their completed endeav­ours. Dr Kalhoro expressed that the Institute of Art and Design at Sindh University was a unique institution where education was being provided under the super­vision of capable and renowned artists and professors. 

He said that the students of the institute can earn good in­come by offering their services to the companies related to the textile industry. He encouraged them to showcase their paint­ings and textile designs at an in­ternational level, paving the way for successful careers. On this occasion, the former chairper­son of the Department of Fine Arts Musrat Mirza, the former director of the Bureau of STAGS Muhammad Yousuf Pardesi, Prof. Marhab Qasmi, Prof. Dr Farida Yasmin Panhwar, Qur­ban Mangi, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Burero, Deputy Director of Re­search and Graduate Studies Dr Atif Hussain Mangi, Controller of Examinations Shahid Hussain Larak, Director of Institute of Art and Design Saeed Ahmed Mangi and others were also present.

Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

