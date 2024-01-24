SU VC inaugurates Thesis Show in Institute of Art, Design

HYDERABAD - The Thesis Show 2024 has com­menced in the Institute of Art and Design of Sindh University Jamshoro in which the projects of the students of the final year were exhibited. Various colour­ful samples of art and design in­cluding paintings, textile designs were kept in the exhibition.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh University Prof (Meritori­ous) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the show and saw the art and design work decorated by the students in vari­ous galleries and appreciated the wonderful projects. The students who worked on the projects pro­vided detailed briefings to the VC about their completed endeav­ours. Dr Kalhoro expressed that the Institute of Art and Design at Sindh University was a unique institution where education was being provided under the super­vision of capable and renowned artists and professors.

He said that the students of the institute can earn good in­come by offering their services to the companies related to the textile industry. He encouraged them to showcase their paint­ings and textile designs at an in­ternational level, paving the way for successful careers. On this occasion, the former chairper­son of the Department of Fine Arts Musrat Mirza, the former director of the Bureau of STAGS Muhammad Yousuf Pardesi, Prof. Marhab Qasmi, Prof. Dr Farida Yasmin Panhwar, Qur­ban Mangi, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Burero, Deputy Director of Re­search and Graduate Studies Dr Atif Hussain Mangi, Controller of Examinations Shahid Hussain Larak, Director of Institute of Art and Design Saeed Ahmed Mangi and others were also present.