Sustainable sentience

In November 2022, the glob­al human population reached 8 billion, according to estimates by the United Nations Population Di­vision. It continues to grow at an unsustainable rate. Humans have placed enormous strain on the fi­nite resources of Earth. Modern technology not only helps extract more resources from the Earth, but it also increases resource us­age. Humans of ancient times had smaller ecological footprints than we do now. The consequenc­es of human overpopulation in­clude depleted biodiversity and biomass, polluted air and water, climate change, hunger, poverty, pandemics, and a poor quality of life for billions. The effects of our actions are global.

Humans should understand that Earth is limited in size. It is finite and cannot provide infinite re­sources. Humans are currently liv­ing beyond the carrying capacity of the planet. Each human desires the quality of life enjoyed by peo­ple in developed countries. Stud­ies suggest that if everyone lived like an average Briton, we would need five more Earths. This is why many humans are presently living in poverty and consuming fewer resources. Forcing them to stay at this low level of consumption would be dehumanising. There is a need for an equitable future.

Many countries struggle to meet the needs of their enormous populations. The youth bulge in Pakistan has become the oppo­site of the demographic dividend. Pakistan is also squandering this dividend by failing to provide ed­ucation and economic opportuni­ties to young people. Poverty and inequality are rampant in Paki­stan. The birth rate will decline only when families believe it is advantageous to have fewer chil­dren and see a direct connection between future economic well-being and funds spent on the ed­ucation of fewer children. Howev­er, in Pakistan, this connection is not apparent.

Other causes of environmental catastrophes are capitalist greed and rampant consumption by all of us. We live in times when the right to make pounds at any cost is seldom challenged. Capital­ist enterprises are harvesting re­newable resources faster than they can regrow. Common people are buying and consuming things they don’t need. They buy more clothes, use more water and elec­tricity than necessary, and drive fuel-guzzling private cars when public transport is available. Sci­entific studies suggest that it takes 2700 litres of water to make one cotton shirt, and the textile indus­try’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emis­sions exceed those of internation­al shipping and flights combined. Moreover, this industry produc­es an enormous amount of tox­ic waste. Humans should repair clothes instead of buying new ones. In an ideal world, fashion would be sustainable. Some com­panies engage in greenwashing, telling consumers that their prod­ucts are environmentally friendly when they are not. Ours is the age of misinformation, so consumers cannot always tell when the com­pany is lying.

In times when our planet is rocked by the climate crisis, eco­system collapse, famine, and pov­erty, is it morally right to have a child who will be responsible for more GHG emissions? Humans need to think about the ramifica­tions of their actions. Earth is not getting any bigger. One should not do things that will harm our beau­tiful planet and make it uninhabit­able for others. There are already more humans than can live on earth in comfort, happiness, and health. Studies suggest that the decision to not bring a child into the world is about twenty times more effective at reducing indi­vidual emissions than the sum total of many green acts one can do. Having one fewer child means saving about 58 tonnes of emis­sions per year.

A person can fulfil their parent­ing desire by having just one child or in other ways, such as teaching, fostering, and adopting an aban­doned child. If your actions harm other humans, they are moral­ly wrong. But most people be­lieve that their right to procreate should be inviolable. The 19th-century philosopher John Stu­art Mill said that society must re­spect individual liberty when it comes to deciding what’s good for us. However, Mill also held that our liberty right is limited by the ‘harm principle’. It says that peo­ple should be free to act howev­er they wish unless their actions cause harm to somebody else.

In addition to harming other humans, our unsustainable prac­tices have harmed non-human sentient beings. The explosive growth of the human population has come at the direct expense of wild animals. Humans are liter­ally pushing the rest of advanced life off the planet. Habitat areas available to animals are decreas­ing. The dominant belief is that animals have no moral stand­ing and that humans are not do­ing anything wrong if they harm animals. The reason given for this is that animals are not ratio­nal, but neither are mentally dis­abled humans and infants. All will agree that a fully grown dog and horse are more rational and con­versable than an infant of one day or even one month. In his ethi­cal theory Utilitarianism, Stuart Mill said that animals are equal­ly entitled to moral concern. The questions asked shouldn’t be, can they reason or talk, but can they suffer? Humans shouldn’t be tor­mented for the same reason, not because of their intelligence. If it’s morally right to torture less ratio­nal beings, it won’t be wrong to torture human infants.

God is said to be benevolent, so the dictates of the harm principle and utilitarianism coincide with those of religion. Human beings are indeed special, but we must acknowledge that we are only one species among many inhab­iting this planet. A new ecocen­tric worldview is needed which enables us to live sustainably and symbiotically with non-human entities. If we are serious about mitigating climate change, less­ening air and water pollution, protecting habitats, avoiding mass extinction, reducing pover­ty, and curtailing wars, we need to control the human population growth, which is the main cause of all these issues.

HALEEMA SADIA,

Kallar Syedan.