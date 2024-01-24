Taliban restricting Afghan women from working, seeking health care: UN

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations is­sued a new report de­tailing concerns about the human rights situa­tion in Afghanistan, spe­cifically focusing on the limited rights women are awarded under Tali­ban rule. Among those whose working lives have been upended, the Taliban “banned” ap­proximately 400 wom­en workers at a pine nut processing from the workplace and dis­missed another 200 at a power plant, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in its quarterly report on the human rights situation. The of­ficials reportedly stated that “it was inappropri­ate for an unmarried woman to work.” Many women were also not allowed to board buses or go to work because they were unmarried or because they did not have a ‘mahram’ to ac­company them in pub­lic. The report also not­ed that several women were arbitrarily arrest­ed in Kabul and other locations for “not wear­ing proper hijab”. Most were released after their ‘mahrams’ signed a guarantee that they will adhere to the hijab decree in the future.

“The measures taken by the de facto (Taliban) authorities contradicts the hijab decree itself,” UNAMA said.

“For a first violation of the decree, a warn­ing is to be issued to the individual’s mah­ram (at the place of residence), for a sec­ond violation, the in­dividual’s mahram is to be summoned, for a third violation, the individual’s mahram may be imprisoned for up to three days and for a fourth violation, the individual’s mahram is to be brought before the de facto court for further action.” UNAMA further noted that the de facto authorities continued to infringe the right to freedom of expression by limiting the opportunity to seek, receive and impart in­formation and ideas.