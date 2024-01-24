Wednesday, January 24, 2024
UN expert slams Britain’s ‘severe crackdown’ on climate activists

UN expert slams Britain's 'severe crackdown' on climate activists
Agencies
January 24, 2024
GENEVA  -  Environmental activists face a se­vere crackdown in Britain, a UN ex­pert warned Tuesday, lamenting that peaceful protesters face long prison terms and are the targets of “toxic discourse”. 

Michel Forst, the UN special rap­porteur on environmental defend­ers, said he had received “extreme­ly worrying information” during a recent visit to Britain about “an in­creasingly severe crackdown”.

“Regressive laws” were being used to slap environmental and climate activists with severe penalties, “in­cluding in relation to the exercise of the right to peaceful protest”, he warned in a statement.

Forst is an independent expert ap­pointed under the UN’s Aarhus Con­vention, which among other things provides for justice in environmen­tal matters, but he does not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

He stressed that “the right to pro­test is a basic human right” and “an essential part of a healthy democ­racy”. British police were contro­versially granted anti-protest pow­ers by the government last year following several years of disrup­tive demonstrations by environ­ment activists. Forst said peaceful demonstrators are being prosecut­ed under the 2022 Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act for the criminal offence of “public nui­sance”, punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

Agencies

