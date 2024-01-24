United Nations or Divided Nations!

In 1919, after the first World War, under the Treaty of Versailles, League of Nations was established. In spite of some early success, the League of Nations could not prevent Second World War. Out of numerous reasons of its failure, one was United States not joining the League. Obviously, the major nation staying away was sig­nificant. The two most influential members of the League, Britain and France, ignored in their efforts to appease Hitler actions which arguably led to the outbreak of the Second World War.

Crisis after crisis destroyed the authority of the League! Japan’s conquer of Manchuria, in 1932 Hit­ler’s announcing the Germany was leaving the League, Italy’s invasion of Abyssinia, etc, all the causes of its failure.

Basically nations taking their own individual stance in in­ternational affairs caused the League to disintegrate!

Then came into the world arena the UN!

United Nations is hopelessly out of touch with inter­national disputes and disagreements. In spite its signifi­cant failings and inadequacies, the United Nations is sadly viewed, in the immediate term, as an institution that mer­its U.S. investment and cooperation. The mass massacres across the globe, recent failures of UN in Palestine-Israel conflict, Afghanistan, and growing international tension amongst many nations of the world , clearly depicts that UN has bitterly failed to perform its duties as an interna­tional peace keeping organisation! United Nations has bit­terly failed to rise to challenges. The genocide in Gaza, wars is so countries of the world, the one nation, USA, that con­tinues to keep a strong influence in the internal matters of developing nations, in order to continue to loot wealth and continue vandalism, has given opportunity to some poor nations to form lethal security agencies, and growing abili­ty to counter the continuous threat to their survival.

World is a dangerous place to live in. The tilting of bal­ance of power from one bloc to the another, from USA to Russia to China, only diminishes the hopes of the “club of international humanity”, the humanity in serious distress that hunger, horror and torment will remain their desti­ny. They remain in search of a true international leader to bring equality, ethics and essence to the lost freedom of the ordinary man!

In such grueling humanitarian crisis, Pakistan, which is falsely highly under rated by the world, in its economic, po­litical and social strength, is posed serious challenges from all corners. The money that ought to be going for eradica­tion of poverty is being spent on further destruction and sale of arms. The defeated international nations, engulfed in the so called “fourth undeclared world war”, are silently but aggressively fueling and feeding international scenario with pushing the poor nations to the wall to the extent that they take extreme measures, changing their stance from defence to offence. The developed world is seriously un­der mining the hidden strength, the progression made by weakest nations, such as Pakistan, in the field of weaponry, wealth, vision to significantly rise on the international ho­rizon, in the midst of mockery created by so called devel­oped nations, destroying the peace of the world.

USA, UK and it’s allies feel safe to launch economic and offensive stance in the East hoping that it will all remain a continent away from them and will cause no disturbance to their economic, geographical and strategic independence!

The developed world must realise that an injured animal is far more aggressive than a healthy beast. They must not ignore the historical perspective of many a previous wars, that might, when falsely and continuously abused to under mine and challenge the existence and survival of weak na­tions, it can trigger very strange results. Weakest, in their eyes, may not have yet disclosed the hidden weapons they manage to create, which could cause a surprise to the world who continue unabated to destroy the peace of in the East.

There is still time to leave a breathing space for others, before hungry hounds turn into vultures!

Farasat Latif

The writer is a retired civil servant of Pakistan. He is currently working with British Railways in London.