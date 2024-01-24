US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huothis vow to strike back

SANAA - The United States and Britain launched a sec­ond round of joint mili­tary strikes on Yemen’s Huothis on Tuesday over their attacks on Red Sea shipping, as the rebels vowed to hit back. The latest raids, heard by residents of the rebel-held capital Sanaa around midnight (2100 GMT), hit eight Huthi targets, a joint US-UK statement said, while the Huthis listed 18 strikes across their territory.

US and British forces carried out a first wave of strikes against the rebel group earlier this month, and the United States launched further air raids against mis­siles that Washington said posed imminent threats to both civilian and military vessels.

The latest US-UK strikes were against “eight Huthi targets in Yemen in response to the Huthis’ continued attacks against inter­national and commer­cial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea”, they said in a joint statement with other countries that supported the mili­tary action.

“These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Huthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mari­ners,” the statement said. The US Central Command said in a separate statement that the targets of the strikes “included missile sys­tems and launchers, air defence systems, ra­dars and deeply buried weapons storage facili­ties”. Mounting mari­time security threats off Yemen’s coast have stalled work on scrap­ping a decrepit oil tanker, officials have told AFP, jeopardising a rare success story in the war-torn country. The FSO Safer, a 48-year-old vessel with a corrod­ing hull, was for years described as a “tick­ing time bomb”, going unserviced as fighting raged in Yemen and fears grew that a leak or on-board explosion could release its 1.14 million barrels of crude into the Red Sea. But last August, the United Nations announced the completion of a com­plex transfer of the oil to a new vessel, a cru­cial step in staving off an environmental and economic calamity.

The UN said at the time that completing the project would in­volve towing and scrap­ping the Safer, which still posed “a residual environmental threat, holding viscous oil resi­due and remaining at risk of breaking apart”.

However, after delays over a $22 million fund­ing shortfall and other challenges, security in the Red Sea has deterio­rated dramatically.