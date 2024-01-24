US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huothis vow to strike back

SANAA - The United States and Britain launched a second round of joint military strikes on Yemen’s Huothis on Tuesday over their attacks on Red Sea shipping, as the rebels vowed to hit back. The latest raids, heard by residents of the rebel-held capital Sanaa around midnight (2100 GMT), hit eight Huthi targets, a joint US-UK statement said, while the Huthis listed 18 strikes across their territory.
US and British forces carried out a first wave of strikes against the rebel group earlier this month, and the United States launched further air raids against missiles that Washington said posed imminent threats to both civilian and military vessels.
The latest US-UK strikes were against “eight Huthi targets in Yemen in response to the Huthis’ continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea”, they said in a joint statement with other countries that supported the military action.
“These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Huthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners,” the statement said. The US Central Command said in a separate statement that the targets of the strikes “included missile systems and launchers, air defence systems, radars and deeply buried weapons storage facilities”. Mounting maritime security threats off Yemen’s coast have stalled work on scrapping a decrepit oil tanker, officials have told AFP, jeopardising a rare success story in the war-torn country. The FSO Safer, a 48-year-old vessel with a corroding hull, was for years described as a “ticking time bomb”, going unserviced as fighting raged in Yemen and fears grew that a leak or on-board explosion could release its 1.14 million barrels of crude into the Red Sea. But last August, the United Nations announced the completion of a complex transfer of the oil to a new vessel, a crucial step in staving off an environmental and economic calamity.
The UN said at the time that completing the project would involve towing and scrapping the Safer, which still posed “a residual environmental threat, holding viscous oil residue and remaining at risk of breaking apart”.
However, after delays over a $22 million funding shortfall and other challenges, security in the Red Sea has deteriorated dramatically.