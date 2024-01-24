US envoy unveils $320,470 grant for Mehrgarh Museum in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador Blome on Tuesday announced a grant of $320,470 under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, aimed at enhancing the Mehrgarh Museum in Quetta and securing cultural artifacts for the future.
The project, developed in partnership with Balochistan’s Culture Department and the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society, marks the first Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation initiative for Balochistan.
Ambassador Blome emphasised the significance of Mehrgarh Museum, stating that it serves as a living connection to our shared human past, representing the rich history of Balochistan and narrating the collective story of Pakistan and South Asia.
The grant will contribute to the preservation of Neolithic and other archaeological artifacts, as well as upgrading the museum’s displays to ensure the protection and sharing of this valuable heritage with future generations.
Beyond artifact preservation, Ambassador Blome highlighted the empowerment aspect of the Ambassador’s Fund, creating job opportunities, strengthening local economies, and facilitating the exchange of best practices among cultural heritage professionals.
The partnership established with the Balochistan Directorate of Archaeology will involve staff training, ensuring the long-term vibrancy of the Mehrgarh Museum.
The Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation has a commendable track record, supporting over 1,100 projects across 133 countries since 2001. The Mehrgarh Museum joins the list of 32 existing projects in Pakistan, with the United States having committed over $8 million to cultural preservation in the country.
Ambassador Blome acknowledged past successful collaborations, such as the stabilisation of Varun Dev Temple on Manora Island, the restoration of Chowk Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore, Punjab, and the preservation of the 17th-century tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad of the Tarkhan Dynasty at Makli Hill in Thatta, Sindh.
The distinguished guests, including Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Dr Kaleemullah Lashari, Dr Asma Ibrahim, and officials from the Culture Department of Balochistan, were commended for their commitment to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage and fostering understanding. Ambassador Blome expressed gratitude to everyone involved, particularly the Mehrgarh Museum staff, recognising their role in not just preserving artifacts but also fostering understanding and appreciation for the people, art, and culture of the past.