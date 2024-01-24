US envoy unveils $320,470 grant for Mehrgarh Museum in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador Blome on Tuesday announced a grant of $320,470 under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, aimed at enhancing the Mehrgarh Museum in Quetta and securing cultural artifacts for the future.

The project, developed in partner­ship with Balochistan’s Culture Depart­ment and the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society, marks the first Am­bassador’s Fund for Cultural Preserva­tion initiative for Balochistan.

Ambassador Blome emphasised the significance of Mehrgarh Museum, stating that it serves as a living connec­tion to our shared human past, repre­senting the rich history of Balochistan and narrating the collective story of Pa­kistan and South Asia.

The grant will contribute to the pres­ervation of Neolithic and other archae­ological artifacts, as well as upgrading the museum’s displays to ensure the protection and sharing of this valuable heritage with future generations.

Beyond artifact preservation, Ambas­sador Blome highlighted the empower­ment aspect of the Ambassador’s Fund, creating job opportunities, strengthen­ing local economies, and facilitating the exchange of best practices among cul­tural heritage professionals.

The partnership established with the Balochistan Directorate of Archaeolo­gy will involve staff training, ensuring the long-term vibrancy of the Mehr­garh Museum.

The Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation has a commendable track record, supporting over 1,100 projects across 133 countries since 2001. The Mehrgarh Museum joins the list of 32 existing projects in Pakistan, with the United States having committed over $8 million to cultural preservation in the country.

Ambassador Blome acknowledged past successful collaborations, such as the stabilisation of Varun Dev Temple on Manora Island, the restoration of Chowk Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore, Punjab, and the preservation of the 17th-cen­tury tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad of the Tarkhan Dy­nasty at Makli Hill in Thatta, Sindh.

The distinguished guests, including Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Dom­ki, Dr Kaleemullah Lashari, Dr Asma Ibrahim, and officials from the Cul­ture Department of Balochistan, were commended for their commitment to preserving Pakistan’s cultural herit­age and fostering understanding. Am­bassador Blome expressed gratitude to everyone involved, particularly the Mehrgarh Museum staff, recognising their role in not just preserving arti­facts but also fostering understanding and appreciation for the people, art, and culture of the past.