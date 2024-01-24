Vehari court awards life sentence to drug trafficker

VEHARI - In a significant victory against drug trafficking, the Vehari Police, led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shahbaz, successfully in­vestigated and gathered ev­idence in the case of Moh­sin Ayaz. Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Mailsi Faisal Jameel deliv­ered a stern verdict, sen­tencing Mohsin Ayaz to life imprisonment after the re­covery of 18-kg of hashish in drug case No 372/22 at Taba Sultanpur police sta­tion.

Deputy District Public Prosecutor Malik Muham­mad Ramzan played a cru­cial role in presenting the case, ensuring justice was served. District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Vehari Muham­mad Isa Khan commended the effective efforts of the police force, emphasising the ongoing commitment to eliminate organised groups and disrupt the supply chain of drug dealers.