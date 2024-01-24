Vehari court awards life sentence to drug trafficker

VEHARI - In a significant victory against drug trafficking, the Vehari Police, led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shahbaz, successfully investigated and gathered evidence in the case of Mohsin Ayaz. Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Mailsi Faisal Jameel delivered a stern verdict, sentencing Mohsin Ayaz to life imprisonment after the recovery of 18-kg of hashish in drug case No 372/22 at Taba Sultanpur police station.
Deputy District Public Prosecutor Malik Muhammad Ramzan played a crucial role in presenting the case, ensuring justice was served. District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan commended the effective efforts of the police force, emphasising the ongoing commitment to eliminate organised groups and disrupt the supply chain of drug dealers.