Walee the Snackmaster

The news of Walee, a Pakistani company, taking over the operational rights for Snack Video in Pakistan is a mo­mentous development that resonates as a significant achievement for the local digital landscape. This development not only strengthens Walee’s foothold in the digital content realm but also underscores how the narrative is changing and how indigenous enterprises are rising to claim the space that was earlier unfairly occupied by foreign companies, who were taking the revenues away from the country.

It is particularly noteworthy that this comes on the heels of Walee’s successful bid for the live-streaming rights of the PSL next month. It showcases that the company is ris­ing and earning a reputation for technological prowess. The exclusive operational rights, innovative features, and advanced advertising solutions promised by Walee signi­fy a substantial leap forward for Pakistan’s digital indus­try. This achievement amplifies the narrative that Pakistani companies can compete at the highest level, contributing to the global discourse on digital advancements and mark­ing a significant milestone for the nation’s tech sector. It also signifies that Walee is now in the power domain to in­fluence, build and sway narratives.

After winning the digital rights of PSL and now the op­erational rights of Snack Video, Walee’s desire to revolu­tionize the potential of Pakistan’s tech sector is apparent. Such ambition and interest of a local emerging enterprise in the national tech landscape is something to be appreci­ated. The fact that this Pakistan-based upstart has left be­hind all other media giants is wholly remarkable. With a pool of 140000 content creators, this company is a revo­lution in itself. Walee is equipped with the most advanced digital sentiment and emotions analysis tech that can ful­ly read and comprehend Gen Z users’ digital experience.

While it is important that the local industry has internation­al exposure, it is equally important that we have more Made in Pakistan enterprises. This not only enhances the local experi­ence but also is more economically beneficial for the country.