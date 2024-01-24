Wednesday, January 24, 2024
WHO donates ambulances, scooties, equipment to Sindh Health Department

Web Desk
5:49 PM | January 24, 2024
The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated ambulances, electric scooties, transportation incubators and other equipment to the Sindh Health Department at a ceremony held in Karachi.

DG Health Sindh, Dr Qawar Mehmood received the donated equipment in the presence of provincial health minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz.

The Provincial Health Minister thanked WHO for improving 150 basic health units in the province. He said that the health department will soon initiate the project of wheel women clinics.

