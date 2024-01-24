Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman, daughter perish in bike-trailer collision

Woman, daughter perish in bike-trailer collision
Web Desk
8:01 AM | January 24, 2024
National

Two people died and as many sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer in Korangi area here on Tuesday.

Four members of a family were returning home from a marriage function by a bike when a trailer hit them.

As a result, two people were killed and two injured.

They happened to be the members of family. Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured and the dead to hospital.

Those who killed in the accident were identified as Nadia, 45, and Shumila, 15.

According to the rescue sources, the family members included father, son, wife and daughter and they were returning home from a wedding function when a recklessly-driven vehicle hit their ill-fated bike.

The vehicle driver managed to escape, leaving his trailer on a road. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the driver who is on the run.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706060796.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024