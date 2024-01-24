Woman, daughter perish in bike-trailer collision

Two people died and as many sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer in Korangi area here on Tuesday.

Four members of a family were returning home from a marriage function by a bike when a trailer hit them.

As a result, two people were killed and two injured.

They happened to be the members of family. Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured and the dead to hospital.

Those who killed in the accident were identified as Nadia, 45, and Shumila, 15.

According to the rescue sources, the family members included father, son, wife and daughter and they were returning home from a wedding function when a recklessly-driven vehicle hit their ill-fated bike.

The vehicle driver managed to escape, leaving his trailer on a road. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the driver who is on the run.