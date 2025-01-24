8th session of Pak-Azerbaijan Joint Commission commences

ISLAMABAD - The 8th session of the Joint Commission (JC) between Pakistan and Azerbaijan commenced on Thursday, with a commitment to advancing collaboration across wide areas of mutual interest. The inaugural session was attended by representatives from both sides.

The first day of the JC commenced with technical-level discussions across various key sectors, including energy, transport, trade and economic cooperation, defense industry, ICT and digital governance, banking, agriculture and food security, tourism, sports, youth, culture, education and science, health, hydrometeorology, climate change, public service delivery, and social innovations. Both sides discussed mutual areas of cooperation with significant progress made in finalizing bilateral protocols.

Ms. Sabina Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, emphasized the importance of the JC in fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. It was added that finalization of the protocols will lead to tangible outcomes and pave the way for deeper cooperation. A plenary meeting, co-chaired by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence Production, and Vugar Valeh Oglu Mustafayev, Minister for Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, is scheduled on 24th Jan. The meeting will focus on further strengthening cooperation in defence, trade, and other strategic sectors.