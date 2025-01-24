A New Trump Era

The Inaugural Address by the POTUS, Donald J. Trump on January 20, 2025, was an extraordinary display of eloquence, clarity of political thoughts, trenchant response to his vote bank, and a declaration of his policy of ‘America First’; which during his first term was ‘Make America Great Again’. Some key points that underscored his vision and guiding principles for his new establishment include: ‘We will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,... I will very simply put America first’,.. ‘The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end’.. ‘ a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, .. while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad’... ‘we have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defence of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders or more importantly, its own people’, ‘ Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency’,.. ‘We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster,..‘we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America’s government’,... ‘As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society’,...‘National unity is now returning to America ’,... ‘We will not forget our Constitution and we will not forget our God’, ‘Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders’,...‘First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,.. and I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country,..and I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities’,..‘As Commander in Chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions and that is exactly what I am going to do, ‘I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices,.. today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill’,... ‘America will be a manufacturing nation once again’,.. we will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top and export American energy all over the World’,.. ‘ we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry ’, ..‘ Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,..‘ I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents,.. ‘Under my leadership, we will restore a fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law and we are going to bring law and order back to our cities’,.. ‘as of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female’, ‘Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission: defeating America’s enemies. Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into’,..’my proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier ’,.. ‘we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America’,.. ‘ China is operating the Panama Canal and we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama and we’re taking it back’, ‘Above all, The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons’, ‘And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars’.

Like it or hate it, but it is music to the majority of the American ears. As for the melting Middle East, which has thrived and enjoyed oil production, alarm bells may ring louder than the other states besides the expanded implementation of the Abraham Accord after the thorough massacre in Gaza and the decimation of many resource-rich ME countries. Russia-Ukraine conflict may see an end or at least significant de-escalation with reduced involvement of USA in other global conflicts; the role and future of the NATO alliance may also see significant changes, especially with regards to funding and military support toeing American strategic military misadventures not directly affecting Europe. The American military bases abroad may see thinning out or else greater learning for sustaining them on the host countries enjoying US’ security umbrella. American relations with Canada and other bordering states in the South are prone to get bitter and rough with respect to pursuance of economic and security interests of the USA. While Russia may find it comparatively easier to adjust with Trump policies, however China is likely to see tougher economic competition with America due to Trump’s refocus on manufacturing, sophisticated technology and outer spaces. The UNO and especially WHO and global Environment protection policies may face a setback due to Trump’s laid back approach to save American dollars for improvement of the home front and forcing other states to spend more on such initiatives. ‘Old habits die hard’; how will the American Deep State adjust with the transformed POTUS Trump in his second term, only time will tell.

As for Pakistan, obliviously it is low on priority and not much is expected to change except some relief for the incarcerated PTI leadership if the American Pakistani diaspora’s vote bank and funding for Trump’s election campaign could succeed in getting some diplomatic outreach to help achieve a successful political reconciliation in Pakistan. Moreover, the extraction of American left behind weapons, equipment and other assets from Afghanistan and the elimination of US-wanted terrorists outfits once again may result in military and intelligence engagements as ever before. Last but not least, though low on probability, any American and Israeli military adventure against Iran is prone to bring Pakistan in a tight corner; for which SCO and CSTO fold may provide a relief spot. By the way, how many Pakistani people would love to hear from their truly representative PM the same visionary nationalistic political resolve that POTUS Trump conveyed to his people?

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of geo-political and strategic security issues.