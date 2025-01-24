Friday, January 24, 2025
SC registrar challenges contempt notice in case-fixing row

Web Desk
11:35 AM | January 24, 2025
National

Additional Registrar (Judicial) of the Supreme Court, Nazar Abbas, has contested the contempt of court notice issued to him following a controversy related to case scheduling.

The Supreme Court has constituted a six-member bench, led by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, to hear the matter on January 27 (Monday). Other bench members include Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Athar Minallah, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, and Musarrat Hilali.

Previously, Nazar Abbas was removed from his post and designated as an officer on special duty (OSD) after being accused of a scheduling error. According to a notification issued by the Additional Registrar (Administration), Abbas had mistakenly listed a constitutional bench case for hearing before a regular bench. This action reportedly caused a significant waste of the court's and litigants' time and resources.

The Supreme Court registrar has been instructed to investigate the matter further, while Abbas faces contempt proceedings for the scheduling error and its impact on judicial processes.

