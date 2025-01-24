Friday, January 24, 2025
Anti-encroachment operation continues in Multan

Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
MULTAN  -  The district administration launched a massive anti-encroachment operation here on Thursday, targeting temporary and permanent installations obstructing roads. The initiative, aligned with the vision of the Punjab chief minister Punjab, aims to streamline traffic flow and enhance the overall appearance of roads. A significant number of illegal constructions, including heavy billboards and shades, were demolished by the Municipal Corporation Authority using heavy machinery. The operation was supervised by Municipal Committee Administrator Ghulam Mustafa on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman. The assistant commissioner, chief officer, and other officials with a police contingent were also present during the operation.

The deputy commissioner urged the trader community to cooperate with the administration in keeping roads and streets clear for smooth traffic and pedestrian movement.

