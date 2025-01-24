Aqib Javed confident in Pakistan’s test series victory against West Indies

Speaking from the Multan Cricket Stadium, , Head Coach of Pakistan’s National Cricket Team, expressed optimism about Pakistan’s chances of winning in the ongoing Test series against the . Pakistan currently leads the series 1-0.

“West Indies batsmen can’t play that well against spin bowlers,” Javed remarked, emphasizing the advantage of home conditions in Test cricket. “The rule of Test cricket is that you win at home,” he added.

Discussing team selection, Javed noted that players are chosen based on playing conditions, highlighting that no spinner has played in South Africa yet. He acknowledged that pitches in countries like South Africa and England are tailored to favour the hosts, posing challenges for Pakistan’s batsmen.

“Fast bowlers will [also] have to improve their reverse swing skills on such pitches,” Javed said, citing Shoaib Akhtar’s success on similar surfaces. He criticized the perception that wickets taken by fast bowlers are celebrated while spinners’ contributions are undervalued. “The most important thing is to win the match,” he stressed.

Regarding the second Test, Javed mentioned that the team’s final strategy will depend on how the pitch plays throughout the game.

Training Sessions Ahead of the Second Test

The team held a training session at the Multan Cricket Stadium today, arriving at 10 AM to prepare for the upcoming match. Pakistan’s team opted to rest before the second Test, which begins tomorrow (Saturday).

Pre-match press conferences by Pakistan’s interim head coach and captain Kraigg Brathwaite are expected later today.

The two-match Test series stands at 1-0, with Pakistan winning the first game. The second Test promises to be a decisive clash between the two teams.