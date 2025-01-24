Are benches constituted by executive body anywhere in the world, asks Justice Mansoor

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday reserved the judgment on whether the Committee has the authority to withdraw a case in which cognizance has already been taken by a regular bench.

The bench, comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi conducted hearing of the contempt notice against the SC Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas.

During the proceeding, Justice Mansoor while hearing arguments of amicus curiae Khawaja Haris, inquired if a regular bench takes cognizance of an issue and frame questions then whether the Committee can withdraw the case. He remarked that there were over 50,000 cases in the Supreme Court, and questioned whether the Registrar or Committee would decide which case is to be fixed before which bench.

Kh Haris submitted that the law clearly says that the constitutional matter be heard by the constitutional benches. The case was not withdrawn on the Registrar order, but it was done on the Committee’s order, he added.

Justice Mansoor questioned whether anywhere in the world in judiciary the benches are constituted by an executive body, but here the Judicial Commission of Pakistan had formed the bench. Justice Mansoor said that they wanted to examine whether there was violation of Article 191A, adding that if the bench passes an order which is illegal then this order can be examined only by a larger bench or higher forum, and not but the executive or the Committee. The larger bench or higher forum can declare that order per incuriam.

Kh Haris said that when the constitution clearly says that the constitutional matter be heard by the constitutional bench then through judicial order Full Court cannot be constituted. He submitted that 26th Amendment and Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act are to date valid legislation, as no court had set aside them so far. He contended that any case falls under Article 191A (3) should be heard by the constitutional bench, adding this bench should not have heard the CPLA, and had to refer it to the constitutional bench.

Ahsan Bhoon, another amicus, said that the present scheme of law is that any matter where question of law had arisen should be heard by the constitutional bench, adding that after the 26th Amendment the SC past judgments of Asad Ali and others in this regard have become redundant. He further said even if this argument is accepted that regular benches can also hear constitutional matter then it would create chaos.

Ahsan also contended that when constitution’s command is that only constitutional benches could hear issues where interpretation or question of law is involved then regular bench should not hear them. Even if any such case comes before a regular bench, which falls under Article 191A then it should refer it to the Committee.

Ahsan said that the bench asks the chief justice to place the matter before the Full Court, and it is not implemented then what would happen. Upon that Justice Mansoor in lighter note said that you know better than us, adding that the judgment on reserved seats has also not implemented.

In the previous hearing, Shahid Jamil, representing the respondents, argued that first the cases of Supreme Court will be decided by a regular committee, and only those cases would be looked at by the Constitutional Committee where the question arises as to whether a cause, matter, petition, appeal or review application falls under clause (3) of Article 191A of the constitution. He asked the bench that the Full Court should decide this matter once and for all that a case is to be heard by which bench. He stated that administrative order can’t override the judicial order.

Munir A Malik supported the stance of Shahid Jamil that first the regular committee decides about the cases and when questions of law arise then the Constitutional Committee decide about the benches. He also stated that the Full Court should decide this issue once and for all.

When Justice Aqeel questioned whether this bench, hearing contempt matters, can pass an order that on the administrative side the judicial order cannot be withdrawn or altered. Munir responded “Yes it can do so in a contempt case.”

Hamid Khan, another amicus, put two questions before the bench. Firstly, whether judicial order and its implementation can be undone or varied by a Committee, constituted under SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, while exercising administrative power?

He then submitted that the judicial power of the Supreme Court or bench can’t be undone by the Chief Justice of Pakistan or the judges’ Committee. He said if a judicial order is passed that the case be fixed before a larger bench then the Committee has to follow its decision. He, however, said this need to be determined by Full Court.

Secondly, whether a constitutional question is heard by a regular bench of the Supreme Court or it is to be referred to the Constitutional Committee for determination? He said a bench can decide the constitutional matter on its own even after the enactment of 26th Amendment. To back up his contention he stated that the Supreme Court and High Courts are established under Article 175 of the constitution, adding under Article 176 the Supreme Court consists of Chief Justice of Pakistan and so many other judges. He said according to the constitution all judges are equal.