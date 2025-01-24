Friday, January 24, 2025
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Jan 30 in container torch case

Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

 LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday fixed January 30 for the indictment of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and others in a case related to the torching of container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 violence. While hearing the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail, ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced that charges against the accused would be framed during the next hearing, scheduled for January 30. The incarcerated PTI leaders, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, were produced in the court. Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan, a PTI leader, and other accused persons on bail also appeared and marked their attendance. Naseer Abad police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers in connection with the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 riots.

CM announces scholarships, laptops for Balochistan students

Staff Reporter

