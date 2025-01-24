Attock’s Golden Secret

By Allah’s infinite blessings, the discovery of gold reserves spanning a 32-kilometre area in Attock marks a monumental breakthrough for Pakistan’s economy. Initial assessments suggest these reserves contain approximately 28 lakh tola (350 metric tonnes) of gold, valued at 600 to 700 billion rupees in the international market.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan, following a year of dedicated research, uncovered this treasure. To validate these findings, organisations like Nespak are being consulted. The government plans to auction the reserves internationally, attracting global investors. Advertisements are being prepared, with the auction process expected to last a month, pending approval from the Punjab Cabinet.

Experts highlight that this discovery could address Pakistan’s economic challenges and usher in prosperity. However, it also demands prudent and sustainable resource management to ensure long-term benefits.

This blessing from Allah is a testament to our land’s potential and a call to act wisely to safeguard the nation’s future.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.