Aurangzeb highlights Pak strides in economic stability in Davos

DAVOS - Pathfinder Group hosted its traditional Pakistan Breakfast during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the 21st Prime Minister of Pakistan, was the chief guest. The distinguished speaker panel included Alexandre Raffoul, Member of the Executive Committee at WEF, Miftah Ismail, Former Finance Minister of Pakistan and Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of the Perot Group. Moderated by Zarrar Sehgal, Chairman of the Pathfinder Group, the focus of the discussion was strengthening global partnerships, addressing economic challenges, promoting public-private collaborations, and emphasizing the importance of governance reforms and youthempowerment for Pakistan’s growth and stability.

Alexandre Raffoul from the WEF highlighted the importance of cross-regional collaboration and public-private partnership in addressing global challenges. He acknowledged the three decades-long partnership with the Pathfinder Group. As an expert on economic and financial policies, Miftah Ismail stressed that structural reforms are imperative for transforming Pakistan’s economic landscape. He suggested selling loss-making entities companies to reduce government inefficiencies while reducing the corporate tax rate, currently at an unsustainable 61%, to foster economic growth and encourage investment. Implement targeted cash transfers for the poorest segments of society and introduce programs like school breakfast initiatives to address basic needs and create equal opportunities. As the chairman of the US Business Forum, Ross Perot Jr. talked about the importance of business-to-business ties in strengthening U.S.-Pakistan relations. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s diversity and vast resources, stressing how they can drive the country to new heights. He also talked about the importance of reforms, unlocking potential, and seizing opportunities to move Pakistan forward, while ensuring the political landscape stays true to its people.

Meanwhile, Pathfinder Group hosted the event, Investment in Pakistan at the Pakistan Pavilion during the World Economic Forum, showcasing Pakistan’s stories, progress, and achievements on the global stage. Zarrar Sehgal, chairman of the Pathfinder Group, moderated the event which featured Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, as the chief guest. Esteemed speakers included Olivier M. Schwab (Managing Director, of the World Economic Forum), Abu Bakr (CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board), and Michael Kugelman (Director of Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute). The discussions highlighted Pakistan’s unique potential as an attractive investment destination, with a focus on strategic reforms aimed at addressing critical economic challenges, unlocking long-term growth opportunities and showcasing the potential of technology-led economic strategies, emphasizing the alignment of these initiatives with Pakistan’s broader development goals. Olivier M. Schwab commended the Pathfinder Group’s collaboration with the World Economic Forum, applauding the success of the Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) providing financial access to over 12 million underserved Pakistanis. He also stated the significance of partnerships and technological advancements for global progress. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s strides in economic stability, “We’ve stabilized our reserves, strengthened our currency, and achieved record IT exports – this is just the beginning.” The need for structural reforms like tax expansion, privatization, and export-led FDI to ensure long-term growth is necessary to access international capital markets to reshape Pakistan’s economic landscape. Michael Kugelman emphasized the need to refine the narrative to attract global investors. With macroeconomic stability improving in Pakistan, he suggested this could be the right time to pitch Pakistan’s distinct advantages to the global community. Abu Bakar stressed the sector’s enormous potential and alignment among various sectors.

There are challenges but strong commitment is needed to improve policy and support development in tech and digital sectors. The discussion highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to position itself as a competitive investment destination by leveraging its tech sector, financial inclusion, and innovation through collaboration with global partners.