Bahawalpur DPO urges swift action against anti-social elements

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan said on Thursday that those who disrupt the peace of the citizens do not deserve any concessions, adding that the ongoing action against anti-social elements will continue.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan visited the Police Mess Hall at Police Lines to inspect the quality of the food. He ate with the employees and issued directives to improve both the service and the quality of meals.

Later, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan convened a meeting with the SDPO, SHOs, and investigation officers from the President Circle in Bahawalpur’s Conference Hall. The meeting was conducted in alignment with the policy outlined by the Inspector General of Police Punjab regarding crime control and maintaining law and order. During the meeting, SDPO Agha Fasih-ur-Rehman provided a briefing on current cases.

DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan emphasised that daily progress should be monitored closely. The efforts to apprehend declared criminals should be expedited, and those with prior convictions should be formally reclassified. Investigations into serious offenses, such as murder, attempted murder, dacoity, and robbery, should be carried out thoroughly and within the designated timeframes. Cases under investigation should be resolved promptly, and the challans should be submitted to the court without delay. Special monitoring should be implemented in high-risk areas, and the patrol system should be reinforced. Full action must be taken against anti-social elements to safeguard the lives of citizens. Efforts to combat drug trafficking should be intensified daily, and complaints submitted to police stations must be addressed on merit and within the specified time limits. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan further emphasised that his policy is based on merit, with the primary goal of providing maximum relief to citizens. He made it clear that strict accountability will be enforced in cases of police misconduct or corruption.