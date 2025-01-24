Bitcoin soars 2.5pc following Trump's new regulation

The price of Bitcoin soared by 2.5% on Friday after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on cryptocurrency markets.

The current price of Bitcoin is at around $104,736 as of 0645GMT, and its market cap increased to $2.07 trillion.

Bitcoin's transaction volume in the last 24-hour period was around $100.44 billion.

This month, the price of Bitcoin saw the highest-ever value of around $109,000 due to Trump's inauguration.

Ethereum prices also rose by 4% to $3,381 over the same period.

These hikes came after Trump's new executive order which includes establishing regulations and technologies related to cryptocurrency and its advancement in the US.

Establishing a working group, named Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, to examine a national digital asset stockpile was also included in the order.