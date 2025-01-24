Chinese investors file petition in SHC

Chinese investors have filed a plea in the (SHC), alleging harassment and extortion by Sindh police officials.

The petition claims that police officers demand bribes from the investors at various points, including from the airport to their residences, and hinder their daily activities. The Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General of Sindh Police, and others have been named as respondents in the case.

The complainants highlighted that they were invited to Pakistan by top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to boost investments in the country, yet they face ongoing harassment and obstacles.

Taking notice of the petition, the SHC has issued notices to all respondents and directed them to submit their replies within four weeks. The case sheds light on the challenges faced by foreign investors in Pakistan and raises questions about the accountability of local authorities.