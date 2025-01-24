CM announces scholarships, laptops for Balochistan students

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday met a delegation of 50 students from Balochistan Residential College Loralai. In a gesture aimed at strengthening interprovincial harmony and fostering educational opportunities, she announced scholarships and laptops for students from Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province. The chief minister gifted laptops to the visiting students and directed relevant authorities to arrange pocket money for their sightseeing tours, including a city tour on a double-decker bus and lunch at a top hotel, upon the students’ request. The students expressed immense gratitude for her initiatives, lauding the development projects in Punjab and expressing a desire to pursue their education in the province. Addressing the students, the chief minister expressed her deep connection with the people of Balochistan. “My heart aches for the people of Balochistan. I have been planning for a long time to introduce educational scholarships for talented students there,” she said. She announced her intention to visit Balochistan soon to inaugurate the “Honhaar Scholarships” for its students. “If possible, I will provide more scholarships and laptops to the students of Balochistan than even to those in Punjab,” she remarked. She further proposed evaluating the feasibility of providing e-bikes to students in Balochistan, stating, “Given the right conditions, the students of Balochistan can excel and even surpass others in their achievements.” The CM reiterated the need for unity among provinces, emphasizing that Pakistan’s progress hinges on leveraging its human capital rather than external aid. “Nations do not develop by begging; we must utilize our resources and prioritize human development to achieve progress,” she said. Highlighting the disparities in natural resources, she noted, “Balochistan is rich in resources, while Punjab invests in welfare through revenue generation. Development follows wherever the PML-N government takes charge, as evidenced during Nawaz Sharif’s three tenures as Prime Minister. Maryam Nawaz detailed the steps taken under her administration to promote education and health. She mentioned that over 30,000 students in Punjab have received Honhaar Scholarships, with priority given to merit. “Of these, 18,000 are female students. No scholarships were awarded based on political affiliations, and recipients are guaranteed free education for four years,” she said. She also highlighted Punjab’s focus on digital literacy by distributing laptops to deserving students, stating, “In the digital age, education without a laptop is incomplete.” In health, the CM noted that initiatives such as free medicine, dialysis cards, and the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital benefit not just Punjab residents but also people from other provinces. Similarly, Punjab’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha have extended their services nationwide. The CM shared details of Punjab’s strides in economic development, including interest-free loans of up to Rs. 3 crore under the “Asaan Karobar Card” scheme. Over 16,000 applications for loans and 18,000 applications for the Asaan Karobar Card have already been received. On environmental sustainability, she highlighted the province’s initiatives, such as transitioning to green energy, shrimp farming for export, and solarizing agricultural tube wells. “Punjab is moving toward industrialization and environmental sustainability. We aim to achieve zero-plastic usage and promote clean energy alternatives,” she stated. The chief minister outlined her vision for Punjab, which includes safe city projects across all districts, metro bus expansion to Sargodha, and the construction of affordable housing for citizens. “Our target is to build one lakh houses in a year and five lakh houses in five years,” she said.

The delegation from Balochistan praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her visionary leadership and expressed their hope for similar development in their province. “We are inspired by the development and prosperity of Punjab and wish to see Balochistan progress on the same lines,” the students said.

The CM concluded by urging the students to focus on merit and hard work. “Leadership is a duty of service, not privilege. As Chief Minister, I am accountable to Allah and the people,” she affirmed.