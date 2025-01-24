Cost-effective solar systems to be provided to 500,000 families: Nasir Shah

HYDERABAD - Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning & Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced the launch of the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) aimed at providing affordable electricity to low-consumption households. Speaking at a meeting held at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad, the minister said that 0.5 million families would receive solar systems under the initiative, fulfilling a key promise of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s manifesto.

He said that under the project, households will receive a solar kit comprising a solar panel, three bulbs, a fan and a battery for a nominal charge of Rs 6,000. He added that the solar kits will be distributed among families identified through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The minister stated that the distribution process would be transparent and managed through committees at the union council and district levels, comprising deputy commissioner, representatives from local government, NGOs and party leaders.

In addition, the Sindh government plans to introduce solar system loans for high-consumption households and integrate solar energy solutions into new housing projects for flood-affected areas. Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted the partnership with the World Bank to build over 2.1 million homes for flood affectees across Sindh, with solar systems incorporated into these houses.

“This is the largest housing project globally, aiming to provide roofs to nearly 10 million people. So far, 350,000 houses have been completed, and work on 800,000 more is underway,” the minister shared. He added that solar systems will also be provided in deserts, Kohistan and other such areas which were off-grid.

The minister lauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, noting that PPP remains committed to serving the people of Pakistan through initiatives that address their fundamental needs. Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmad Memon told the meeting that a committee will be constituted at the district level through which the delivery of this solar energy kit will be carried out in an efficient manner. The party leaders also presented their suggestions to make the process of solar system kits and house construction more fair in their respective areas.

The representative of “Hands” told the meeting that the Sindh government was also launching a mobile application through which all the data related to the solar home kit received by the deserving families will be collected so that the process can be improved.