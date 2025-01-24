Darwish Legacy

National poet of Palestine Mahmoud Darwish left a lasting legacy through his numerous works. His poetry gained widespread recognition after his passing, especially the iconic poem “Rita and the Rifle,” in which he lamented the turmoil caused by Israel that prevented him from meeting his beloved Rita. His verses reflected the deep emotions and the profound impact of even minor conflicts, which created an enduring separation between two devoted lovers. When Rita became involved with Israeli intelligence agencies, Darwish acknowledged his love for her despite the disapproval of his community. In his poetry, he metaphorically blamed the state of Israel for their separation while also grappling with the moral conflict of forgetting Israel’s atrocities in the name of love.

Darwish’s poetry was not limited to love; it also chronicled the struggles of Palestinians under Israeli oppression. He was a revolutionary poet who foresaw the injustices faced by Palestine, which he vividly portrayed in his works. His poetic expressions served as a mirror reflecting the harsh realities of his people’s suffering. Through metaphors, he laid bare the barbarism inflicted by Israel, leaving no doubt about his awareness of his nation’s plight.

Darwish’s legacy should serve as a lesson for future generations. Palestinians must preserve his works and learn from his poetic insights to understand the divisions between Israel and Palestine. His enduring words demand to be read and remembered as a testament to resilience and resistance.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.