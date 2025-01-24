Defence Minister vows action against Malik Riaz under the law

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that the government would take firm legal action against individuals who challenge the state's authority, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister confirmed that Pakistan is working with United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities to repatriate Bahria Town owner , who has been declared an absconder by the courts. He noted that both countries are signatories to the Extradition Treaty, facilitating the legal process.

Legal flaws in Bahria Town projects

Khawaja Asif highlighted legal irregularities in the acquisition of land for Bahria Town projects across Pakistan, citing a lack of transparency in transactions. He assured that cases would be registered against in accordance with the law.

Allegations in Al-Qadir Trust case

The minister further alleged misconduct in the 190-million-pound case, stating that proceeds of the crime were returned to Bahria Town, which then compensated the previous PTI-led government by donating 438 acres of land to the Al-Qadir University Trust. He pointed out that this donated land was also acquired illegally.

Khawaja Asif reaffirmed the government’s stance, saying no relief or compromise would be extended to . "The law will take its course," he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.



