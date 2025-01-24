DHA Suffa University hosts 5th Annual Career Fair

KARACHI - The 5th Annual Career Fair at DHA Suffa University, held under the leadership of the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ahmed Saeed Minhas, showcased groundbreaking initiatives that reinforce the university’s position as a leader in higher education. The prestigious event was inaugurated by the University’s Chancellor, Lieutenant General Baber Iftikhar (HI), Commander V Corps, Karachi, with the Administrator of DHA Karachi, Brig. Shahzad Shafi and other distinguished guests also in attendance.

The Chancellor of DHA Suffa University commended the innovative projects in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence developed by the students of the Computer Science Department. These projects showcased the ingenuity and technical expertise of the university’s students, earning praise from the President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi Allahwala. He emphasized the importance of nurturing collaboration between academia and industry and announced plans to engage the university’s talented faculty and students to drive industrial growth and innovation.

A significant highlight of the ceremony was the inauguration of the Aaghaz Incubation Center, sponsored by Dr Farhan Essa, Director of Operations at Dr. Essa’s Laboratory. This initiative aims to provide a robust platform for nurturing entrepreneurial talent and bridging the gap between academia and the business sector. Additionally, the Corps Commander Karachi laid the foundation stone of DHA Suffa University’s IT Block, marking another milestone in the university’s expansion and commitment to technological excellence.

Over 100 national and international companies participated actively in the career fair, showcasing a diverse range of opportunities for the university’s students. Company representatives lauded the academic excellence and professionalism exhibited by the students of DHA Suffa University.

Prominent fields highlighted during the fair included Artificial Intelligence, Business, Marketing, Computer Science, and Social Sciences. Employers extended job and internship offers to students, with several being shortlisted for employment and internships during on-the-spot interviews.

The University’s Chancellor praised the comprehensive arrangements, the presence of a significant number of leading companies, and the active participation of students. He also commended the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Saeed Minhas, along with the university faculty and administration, for ensuring the event’s success.

Participants, including students and guests, expressed their appreciation for the exemplary organization of the career fair and the engagement of prominent companies and organizations. They voiced optimism about the platform’s potential to connect students with excellent career opportunities.