Friday, January 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dr Nadeem appointed PIDE VC

Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Government of Pakistan has announced the appointment of Dr. Nadeem Javaid as Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). This appointment has been approved by the President of Pakistan, who serves as the Patron of PIDE, under Section 8(1) of the PIDE Act, 2010. Dr. Javaid will serve in this role for a period of five years under the maximum SPPS-I scale. In pursuance of the Establishment Division’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has issued directives to facilitate the formal appointment process, which includes the submission of a medical fitness report and charge assumption report.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025