Dr Nadeem appointed PIDE VC

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has announced the appointment of Dr. Nadeem Javaid as Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). This appointment has been approved by the President of Pakistan, who serves as the Patron of PIDE, under Section 8(1) of the PIDE Act, 2010. Dr. Javaid will serve in this role for a period of five years under the maximum SPPS-I scale. In pursuance of the Establishment Division’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has issued directives to facilitate the formal appointment process, which includes the submission of a medical fitness report and charge assumption report.