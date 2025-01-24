Friday, January 24, 2025
Education CEO stresses character building of students in schools

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SHEIKHUPURA  -  Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Naeem Abbas Rana stressed the importance of character building in schools, highlighting its significance in shaping students into responsible citizens. According to the Education Department, during a surprise visit to Government High School Kalu on Thursday, accompanied by District Education Officer Secondary Fazal Elahi and District Education Officer Elementary Bakhtiar Ahmad, CEO Education Rana emphasised that teachers play a vital role in building students’ character alongside their education. “Character building becomes the capital of their life, enabling them to play a positive role as useful citizens of society,” he said.

He also said that the importance of language skills, particularly English, in connecting knowledge and facilitating global communication.

The CEO presented medals to outstanding teachers, including Mirza Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Amir Rana, Faraz Mohsin Umar, and students who excelled in scouting and sports.

He also inaugurated the newly renovated principal’s office.

Naeem Abbas praised the school principal, Rana Ehsanul Haq, for maintaining high educational standards, discipline, and renovating the school within a short period.

The visit aimed to encourage teachers and students to strive for excellence and promote a positive learning environment.

