Elements who tried to attack Islamabad find it difficult to digest economic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday termed the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) of the World Bank as a landmark initiative forged through decade-long strategic cooperation to boost employment opportunities, IT-led initiatives and climate resilience ensuring economic stability.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the landmark US$20 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) which is a transformative initiative marking the longest-ever development partnership between Pakistan and the global financial institution. The strategic collaboration aims to address Pakistan’s pressing economic and developmental challenges while fostering growth, climate resilience, and technological advancement.

The prime minister underscored that the World Bank had supported Pakistan through various pivotal projects, ranging from hydropower and water management to transformative economic reforms.

He expressed gratitude to the World Bank team for their leadership in shaping the framework, describing it as a timely intervention to overcome Pakistan’s immense challenges.

The prime minister highlighted the progress in digitizing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), introducing a pilot project at Karachi Port to reduce collusion between importers and customs officials. The initiative, which features faceless interactions, aims to increase inland revenue while curbing corruption, he added.

“These funds will be channeled into social protection projects for Pakistan’s most vulnerable populations,” he explained.

PM Shehbaz assured the government’s all-out commitment to implementing the CPF, urging unity among politicians, experts and bureaucrats to achieve the framework’s ambitious targets.

“The (World Bank’s) vice president’s presence here demonstrates the World Bank’s confidence in Pakistan’s evolving system, which is taking bold, overdue steps toward vibrancy and functionality,” he remarked.

The prime minister extended his vote of thanks to the World Bank Vice President in German language and underscored Pakistan’s readiness for a new era of development, with an emphasis on public-private partnerships and sustainable growth under the CPF.

World Bank Vice President for South Asia Region Martin Raiser praised Pakistan’s recent economic reforms and reiterated the institution’s commitment to the partnership.

“The CPF will anchor the economic stability needed for Pakistan and the region,” he said, commending the prime minister’s leadership and urging continued collaboration to ensure the program’s success.

Economic Affairs Division Minister Ahad Khan Cheema also emphasized the CPF’s scope, noting its $20 billion investment in health, education, climate resilience, and rehabilitation projects following the devastating 2022 floods.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar, Owais Khan Leghari, Musadik Masood Malik, Romina Khurshid Alam, Abdul Aleem Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan’s economic growth Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that after attaining stability in the country’s economy, the government had resumed the journey of economic development and growth from where it was halted in 2018. He said Pakistan witnessed a golden era of economic development under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and today, under his leadership too, the development journey was continued.

He expressed the gratitude to the friendly and brotherly countries as Pakistan avoided the default like situation and moved towards the path of development due to their cooperation.

“The Pakistan armed forces, along with the entire nation, will continue the fight against this menace until its complete eradication.” He noted that the anti-Pakistan elements, who had dreamed of Pakistan’s default, continue to make repeated attempts to attack Islamabad. “These elements are finding it difficult to digest Pakistan’s economic stability and development,” he added.

We have sacrificed our politics for Pakistan’s economic security and will continue to work day and night for its development, the prime minister added. He said the talented youth workforce was the Pakistan’s greatest asset. “Providing youth with international-standard education, training, and equal development opportunities is one of our top priorities,” he added.

“The credit of significant decline in inflation and interest rate goes to the hard work by the government economic team,” he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association which called on him here. The prime minister said the relationship between government and the media was based on mutual trust. He emphasized that the government always welcomed constructive criticism by media as it was very important to improve governance.

“The government believes in media being the fourth pillar of the state,” the prime minister said adding that there was complete freedom of expression in the country. He expressed the confidence that “Uraan Pakistan”, a homemade development project, will be made successful with cooperation of media and all other relevant stakeholders.

As regards the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said the benefits of the mega project were starting to materialize.

“The dream of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the development of Pakistan and the region is very close to being realized,” he said adding that the government was working tirelessly for the early completion of CPEC projects. Additionally, the prime minister said the entire nation had made unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.