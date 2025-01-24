Father, son shot dead over Rs15,000 loan issue

Rawalpindi - A man and his son were here on Thursday morning on Girja Road in the precincts of Dhamial police over the issue of Rs15,000 loan.

At about 8:15am, Muhammad Ahsan and his brother Muhammad Nasir attacked and Tayyab Bhatti, 54, and his son Wajahat Bhatti, 21 after a brawl over the issue of paying back the loan.

In his complaint to the police, Abdullah Bhatti son of Tayyab said that his father and young brother Haider Ali run a general store in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Girja Road. The alleged killers Ahsan and Nasir are our neighbours and have been taking daily use items from our shop on loan.

“Today morning, when they came to our shop to buy some items, my father asked to pay off the loan of Rs15,000 and then he would give them fresh loan,” the complainant said. That infuriated the two brothers and they started shouting at and abusing my father. Hearing the hue and cry, my younger brothers Wajahat and Haider Ali along with our neighbourer Muhammad Javaid also came to the shop. They calmed down Ahsan and Nasir and asked them to go back home.

However, after some time Ahsan and Nasir came back with their brother in law Babar and his son accompanied by some women of their families. As they approached the shop, they started scuffling with my father. Nasir held my father and Ahsan shot at him multiple times. He also shot Wajahat when tried to stop him. In the meantime, Nasir also received bullet injuries in his arm from the pistol of Ahsan, the complainant maintained in the FIR. He said that on their way to hospital both his father and younger brother succumbed to their injuries and passed away.

A police spokesperson said that the law enforcers had arrested accused Nasir and were after Ahsan who escaped from the crime scene.

Traffic police collect Rs50m in fines

Meanwhile, the city traffic police have so far collected around Rs50 million in fines and issued 70, 000 tickets over different traffic related violations in the city in the first mo0nth of 2025.

In the data released to the media, the traffic police said that besides issuing violation tickets and imposing fines, the law enforcers have regularly been conducting workshops to train public sector drivers in the head office.

The press release noted that the police got registered as many as 49 criminal cases for serious traffic violations. Sharing the details of violation tickets, the traffic police spokesperson said that 13,659 tickets were issued to those who were using unauthorised registration plates. The total number of tickets issued to the motorists without a license was 15,212. As many as 7,589 tickets were issued to bikers driving without helmet. As far as lane line violations are concerned, the police issued tickets to 5,303 motorists.

The spokesperson said that besides issuing tickets and imposing fines, the police continued conducting awareness workshops for drivers of bykeas, rickshaws, tractor trolleys, water tankers, and other heavy vehicles. The police arranged 800 awareness workshops in the first 22 days of the year. The workshops raised awareness regarding road safety and how to obtain driving licenses.