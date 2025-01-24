FBR, PSW join hands for modernising customs operations

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move aimed at digitalizing customs clearance processes, the Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) signed an agreement earlier this week that essentially designated PSW as the official technology partner of FBR for the operations, maintenance, enhancement, and transformation of its flagship Web-Based One Customs (WeBOC) system. This strategic partnership represents a critical milestone in the nation’s journey towards modernizing customs operations and enhancing trade efficiency across Pakistan’s borders.

Through its single window platform, PSW is rapidly transforming Pakistan’s cross-border trade ecosystem by successfully digitalizing cross-border trade related processes and information requirements of 15 government agencies, seamlessly integrating them with the PSW system. It has been operating and maintaining WeBOC since 2022 and has supported Pakistan Customs in implementing some significant reform initiatives including the faceless customs assessment system recently launched in Karachi in-line with the Prime Minister’s vision. Its formal onboarding as technology partner of FBR for transformation of the WeBOC system to align it with international best practices and the single window architecture is part of FBR’s efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency in customs operations and revenue collection.

Under the agreement, PSW will support the FBR in upgrading the technical and functional architecture of the WeBOC system to transform it into a next-generation Customs Clearance System capable of utilizing AI and Machine Learning Tools to further reduce human intervention and official discretion. Key features will include faster processing, enhanced security, and improved compliance mechanisms as well as a more robust risk management system integrated with international databases. These upgrades aim to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and bolster Pakistan’s global competitiveness in cross-border trade besides improving transparency.

“This partnership strengthens and reaffirms PSW’s leading role in the digitalization of cross border trade” stated Aftab Haider, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Single Window. “The upgraded WeBOC system will not only enhance the ease of doing business but also ensure that Pakistan remains a regional leader in digital trade transformation.” By bringing together multiple stakeholders on a single platform, PSW’s modernization efforts reinforce Pakistan’s dedication to achieving global standards in trade facilitation. This collaboration between Pakistan Customs and PSW highlights the transformative role of digital solutions in driving economic progress and fostering global trade partnerships.

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is a key initiative of the government of Pakistan, designed to streamline and simplify the trade process by providing a single platform for the submission, processing, and approval of trade-related documents. PSW plays a crucial role in facilitating international trade, enhancing Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market, and ensuring compliance with international trade standards. In addition to the single window platform, other digital products developed and successfully implemented by PSW include the Trade Information Portal of Pakistan, the Port Community System, the Integrated Risk Management System, and the DRAP Clearance Gateway.