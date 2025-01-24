FC personnel martyred in firing incident in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - An FC personnel was martyred by unidentified armed assailants here in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station. According to police, FC personnel as named Ehsanullah, was present in Gomal bazaar area on a leave at his hometown, when some unidentified gunmen opened fire at him. As a result, he was martyred. A heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to a hospital. The Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to trace the unidentified attackers.