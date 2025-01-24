Friday, January 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA claims arrest of key suspect involved in Libya boat tragedy

FIA claims arrest of key suspect involved in Libya boat tragedy
Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone arrested a key suspect involved in the tragic Libya boat incident. According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Ghulam Murtaza, was apprehended during a targeted raid in Bhera, Sargodha. The suspect is found to be involved in the illegal smuggling of innocent citizens abroad. The accused, Murtaza, is also connected to the trafficking of minor children for illegal overseas migration. The children trafficked by Murtaza who were being sent to Italy, remained missing. The FIA officials revealed that Murtaza had collected over 7.1 million rupees from various individuals, promising to send them illegally to Italy through unauthorised routes. The suspect has been taken into custody, and investigations are underway. The FIA authorities have also launched further raids to apprehend other individuals  involved in the trafficking network. Director FIA Gujranwala zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said all resources were being deployed to apprehend the remaining criminals. He emphasised: “We will not tolerate anyone exploiting the lives of innocent people. Those found guilty will face strict legal action based on solid evidence.”

CM announces scholarships, laptops for Balochistan students

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025