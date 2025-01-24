Friday, January 24, 2025
FIA launches inquiry into Toshakhana Case

Web Desk
4:02 PM | January 24, 2025
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a probe into the Toshakhana case, targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

A joint investigation team (JIT) has formally requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share records and evidence related to the case, including details about the accused individuals. The JIT plans to prepare a supplementary challan after reviewing the evidence provided.

Once the required records are obtained, the JIT will proceed to record statements from all accused parties involved in the case.

Previously, President Asif Ali Zardari was granted presidential immunity in both the Park Lane and Toshakhana references. The Accountability Court had halted proceedings in the references against Zardari, citing Article 248 of the Constitution, which provides immunity to the President during their tenure.

The inquiry marks another chapter in the Toshakhana case, drawing significant public and legal attention.

Newsletter Subscription

