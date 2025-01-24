Friday, January 24, 2025
First Lady visits AFIC-NIHD

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 24, 2025
Rawalpindi  -  First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD) on Thursday, where she was briefed by the Chinese Cardiology expert team, headed by Professor Dr Pan Xiang Bin, about the advanced medical procedures for congenital heart diseases and structural heart diseases under ultrasound guidance, which were being performed for the first time only in AFIC-NIHD with the Chinese support.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, and Commandant AFIC-NIHD, Major General Naseer Ahmad Samore, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said that China would extend such services to the province of Balochistan as well, besides offering training opportunities to Pakistani doctors to perform these procedures. He said that China would increase collaboration with Pakistan in the health sector.

First Lady extended her sincere gratitude to the Chinese government for its cooperation in the health sector. She also commended the management of AFIC-NIHD for providing state-of-the-art treatment to heart patients.

First Lady visited various wards, interacted with patients, and presented them with flowers.

The Commandant of AFIC-NIHD also presented the First Lady with a commemorative shield.

OUR STAFF REPORT

