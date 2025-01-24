Friday, January 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Flora festival preparations reviewed

NEWS WIRE
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SARGODHA   -   Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has  said that in connection with the Spring Festival, the Flora Festival and tree plantation  campaign should be held on an emergency basis. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at his office regarding the festival and tree plantation campaign. Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niazi, Media consultant Shafqat Awan and others were also present.  In the meeting, the DG also issued directions and ordered the staff to further improve their performance.  He said that transforming Sargodha into a green city was a top priority.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025