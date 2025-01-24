Flora festival preparations reviewed

SARGODHA - Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has said that in connection with the Spring Festival, the Flora Festival and tree plantation campaign should be held on an emergency basis. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at his office regarding the festival and tree plantation campaign. Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niazi, Media consultant Shafqat Awan and others were also present. In the meeting, the DG also issued directions and ordered the staff to further improve their performance. He said that transforming Sargodha into a green city was a top priority.