Food Authority completes quality testing campaign

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority concluded a two-week testing campaign to evaluate the quality of pops, chips, and spices—the first of its kind in the province’s history.

During the campaign, 462 samples were collected from factories across the province for detailed analysis. The samples included 175 of pops, 24 of nimco, 160 of seasoning powder, and 103 of curry powder. Of the pops samples, 93 were satisfactory, while 82 were substandard. For nimco, 16 out of 24 samples met quality standards, and 8 failed. Similarly, 131 of 160 seasoning powder samples were satisfactory, while 29 were substandard. For curry powder, 74 of 103 samples complied with food safety standards, while 29 were deemed substandard.

The analysis revealed that 46.2% of pops, 33.3% of nimco, 18.1% of seasoning powder, and 28.1% of curry powder samples were substandard. Testing parameters included moisture content, free fatty acids, total ash, peroxide value, packaging thickness, and aflatoxin levels, using advanced equipment like ELISA readers, proximate NIR, muffle furnaces, and digital screw gauges.

Director General Wasif Saeed highlighted the campaign’s goal to assess and ensure the quality of food items, especially those targeting children, warning that the sale of substandard or harmful food will not be tolerated. Secretary for Food Saqib Raza Aslam emphasized that similar campaigns will continue to ensure public access to safe and quality food.

Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru praised the efforts of the Food Authority teams and reiterated the government’s commitment to equipping the authority with advanced facilities for scientific food analysis, aiming to reduce the province’s healthcare burden through improved food safety.