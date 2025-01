Former Baloch Liberation Army commander Najibullah, alongside other ex-militants, renounced violence and revealed foreign agencies' role in supporting Baloch separatists. Speaking in Quetta with ministers and CTD officials, he described the insurgency as "gang warfare" and urged militants to abandon arms.

Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi condemned youth exploitation by handlers, while authorities pledged to counter militant funding and propaganda, offering reintegration for those surrendering.