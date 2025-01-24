Four of a family die as motorcycle collides with bus in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - A couple with two children died after a motorcycle collided with a bus near Chak No 28 Katcha Khoh on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a family was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit them near Chak No 28 Adda Katcha Khoh.

As a result, Abdul Rasheed, his wife Haseena and children Rashid and Asif died on the spot. The victim family belonged to Chak No 84/10R.

BHUs’ upgradation continues in district

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has started upgrading Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the district, the official sources said on Thursday. As many as 45 BHUs were being upgraded in the district, they added. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Sulman visited the BHU 12 AH to review the revamping of the unit. The DC checked the quality of construction material and directed the concerned officials to accelerate the work to complete the project within stipulated time. She also inspected the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the BHU. The DC said it was priority of the Punjab government to ensure quality health facilities to the people in government health sector. Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman was also accompanied the DC.